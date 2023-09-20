A warm day is ahead for KELOLAND as we await some big changes in the weather the next few days.

We’ll start with a look at Futurecast today. Most of the day should be dry, but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible West River this evening. Some of that rain could move eastward into central SD tomorrow morning. There is a chance of scattered rain tomorrow all the way east to Sioux Falls, but the main forcing will likely keep most of the scattered activity on radar west of the James River Valley for now.

That picture will be changing Friday night into Saturday as the main system pulls into the plains. Expect several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Sunday, possibly into Monday.

The rain outlook remains bullish for most of our region. The areas shaded in yellow and orange indicate the chance of over 2 inches of rain. How widespread those numbers will be depends on the eventual track of the low and how long it lingers in our region. There is more evidence building that this system will get stuck in the plains for a few days.

The chances of 1 inch of rain are looking good when you add up several days of rain “chances” across KELOLAND. The red areas are actually showing over 80% chances of 1″+ rain. A storm like this can produce much more, but we’ll continue to watch the trends.

Here are the details of the forecast.