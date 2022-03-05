The first weekend of March will feature a prime example of why we say that the third month of the year can be a notoriously wild one…and we get that all in the first half of the weekend, no less!

A vigorous system will make its move through KELOLAND today, sending a mixed bag of weather conditions our way depending on where you are.

First, let’s look at temperatures. Highs to the southeast should get above freezing, especially in northwest Iowa where highs may climb into the 50s. Elsewhere, we’ll be in the 20s to low 30s. It’ll also be rather windy at times, so keep this in mind.

Now, for the actual weather part of the day. With this system coming in and interacting with colder air to the west, we’re looking at mainly snow West River, with some areas toward the Missouri River starting as rain before switching to snow. Further east, icing will be an issue with milder temperatures holding at ground level while cold air runs over that. Everything switches to all snow as we head later into the day.

Winter weather advisories are in place across much of KELOLAND as a result through the first part of the night tonight.

Further south and east from Sioux Falls into Iowa, we could see some thunderstorms pop up during the day. Some of these storms may even become strong to severe with all varieties of severe weather on the table…especially in Iowa. Keep an eye out for updates.

In terms of snow totals, the highest amounts will likely be toward the southwestern part of KELOLAND, while areas that start with rain or a mix get a bit less. These snow totals are subject to change through the day, as this is a rather fluid forecast on our hands with fluctuating air temperatures. Regardless, we’re looking at some hazardous road conditions as we head into the night.

This system gradually gets out of here overnight, but the wind won’t be going anywhere any time soon. Lows fall into the teens tonight, prompting flash freeze concerns where standing water is in place.

Breezy conditions remain on Sunday, and it’ll also be more uniform on the thermometer this time around. Highs will range in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

We’ll start the next work and school week on a quiet note, but the second half of the week features a chance for some snow…especially toward Wednesday and Thursday.

Colder than average temperatures are expected to stick around into next weekend.