Following a rather nice second half of the day, we’re going to have to watch a pattern change take hold as we turn the calendar to April.

With that said, however, we have a nice night on the way with partly to mostly clear skies to the east. Cloud cover increases out west, with rain and snow showers possible as well. Overnight lows fall into the 20s to the east and 30s West River.

Rain showers are expected on Friday in a scattered nature, with some wet snow possible at times in the morning. Otherwise, it’s a dreary looking end of the week at times with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Some morning rain showers are possible to the southeast toward daybreak on Saturday, but the rest of the day is looking quite good with highs taking a step forward into the 50s and near 60 degrees out west.

The break is short-lived, as that active weather pattern I mentioned before gets started again by Sunday with another chance to see some rain and snow showers.

We get another break on Monday before we keep an eye on Tuesday and yet another chance to see low pressure develop and move through KELOLAND. Keep an eye out for updates on that midweek outlook.

Overall, the more active pattern does at least help out with how dry it has been, as 10-day moisture outlooks show improvement for the Northern Plains.

In terms of what we see on the thermometer, we’ll hover near to below average through much of the first week of April before we attempt to flip the script headed into the second week of the month.