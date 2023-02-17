SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While today is nice, and the rest of the weekend, next week is not looking good. Today, temperatures are closer to normal in eastern KELOLAND, warm to the west. We have mostly sunny skies and a little bit of a breeze this afternoon.

2 PM

For tonight we will have partly to mostly clear skies. Winds will be light for the overnight hours.

Overnight lows will be in the teens in eastern KELOLAND and 20s to the central and western South Dakota.

Tomorrow is another mostly sunny day in KELOLAND. Warmer temperatures are on the way for eastern KELOLAND, but much like today for central and western South Dakota. Highs will be in the 30s for the east, 40s and 50s to the west. Winds do remain light for the first half of the weekend.

Sunday is very similar to Saturday temperatures wise. We will see 30s in eastern KELOLAND and 40s to the west. Winds will be a little stronger for the second half of the weekend. We could see a few more clouds as the next system moves in.

Here is the mostly likely area to see snow. The more purple and lighter pinks could see higher snowfall amounts. Snow chances run starting on Tuesday, through Wednesday, and into Thursday.

Almost everyone could see snowfall amounts more than 3 inches. The darker the red the more likely it is to see the snow. Most of KELOLAND is at 80 to 90% chance.

Even the chance of 6 or more inches is likely. Most of KELOLAND, again, is around 60% chance to see 6 or more inches of snow.

Along with the snowfall chance, we expect strong winds. Wind gusts Tuesday and Wednesday could reach 50 MPH or more. This will cause blizzard like conditions in the middle of the week.

After all the snow and wind, we end the 7 day forecast cold. High temperatures will struggle to be in the single digits above zero. We could see highs in the single digits and teens starting Wednesday through Friday. A slow warming trend does start next weekend, but temperatures will still be below normal.