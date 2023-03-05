While areas of central and NE KELOLAND got in on the wintry weather first, portions of SE KELOLAND made up for lost time with some moderate snow and sleet of their own.

This low pressure system will slowly continue to get out of here as we head into the evening and into the night. Unfortunately, that means more snow chances the further north and east you go.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect for Faulk, Potter, Dewey, and Ziebach Counties along with Harding and Perkins Counties until 6 am CST/5 am MST Monday. Deuel, Grant, Roberts, Marshall, and Brown Counties are under a similar advisory until 12 pm CST Monday. Winter storm warnings remain unchanged until 12 pm CST Monday for counties shaded in red. Winter weather advisories for the Marshall area last until 9 pm CST Sunday night.

Beyond the wintry precipitation, breezy weather lingers for a little while longer overnight, with more snow showers possible north of Highway 212. Lows fall into the teens and 20s. Blowing snow will be an issue the further north you go.

Snow showers will likely linger to the north on Monday, while the rest of the region gets in on a breezy but mainly quiet day beyond some flurries to the southeast. Highs will be in the 20s to the low/mid 30s. Again, blowing snow will be an issue to the north and northeast.

Tuesday may be the only mainly quiet day we get for some of you that area East River, while West River locations get in on another chance for snow with a little impulse moving into the area. Highs hold in the 20s and 30s.

By the second half of the week, we’ll watch the potential for snow come back. This time, it’ll be for just about everyone. Keep an eye out for updates on the late-week outlook, as we’ll have below average temperatures and a good amount of moisture to potentially work with.

Right now, it looks like Thursday into Friday holds the best chance for snow across KELOLAND. Again, this is subject to change.

Odds for below average temperature are favored as we head into the middle of March.