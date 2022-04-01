The first of three rounds of rain and/or snow will continue to move through the region as we go into the night. It’s the first step along what is shaping up to be a more active start to the month of April.

Rain showers will mix with snow at times, especially to the northeast, as low pressure gradually moves through KELOLAND. While total moisture amounts aren’t going to be all that impressive, it’s still a small and needed step in the right direction.

Lows will mainly hover in the 20s to low 30s.

Some morning rain showers are possible to the southeast toward daybreak on Saturday, but the rest of the day is looking quite good with highs taking a step forward into the 50s and near 60 degrees out west.

The break is short-lived, as that active weather pattern I mentioned before gets started again by Sunday with another chance to see some rain and snow showers. I wouldn’t be surprised if we had the chance to see some light accumulating snow in portions of east-central and NE KELOLAND.

We get another break on Monday before we keep an eye on Tuesday and yet another chance to see low pressure develop and move through KELOLAND. Though this looks like a mainly rain event, some snow may mix into the equation at times going into the night on Tuesday. Keep an eye out for updates on that midweek outlook.

The rest of said midweek may feature more rain and snow chances through Thursday…especially East River as low pressure is rather slow to depart. Chances to the west will be a bit lower, though non-zero.

Overall, the more active pattern does at least help out with how dry it has been, as 10-day moisture outlooks show improvement for the Northern Plains.

In terms of what we see on the thermometer, we’ll hover near to below average through much of the first week of April before we attempt to flip the script headed into the second week of the month.