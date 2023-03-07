Snow chances will continue today for much of western and northern KELOLAND. Rapid City picked up 2 inches yesterday.

You can see the snow continues to fall between Rapid City and Pierre. Roads are snow covered and slippery as well.

You can see the continuing Winter Weather Advisories in blue and Winter Storm Warnings in red today for the areas highlighted on the map below.

New Winter Storm Watches have been posted for a large area of Minnesota and northern Iowa for Thursday. This watch does not include Sioux Falls at this time, but it may be expanded into parts of of South Dakota in future forecasts.

Here’s a closer look at Futurecast. Notice much of the snow today will stay in western and central KELOLAND. We expect lighter precipitation to expand tomorrow in eastern KELOLAND, where it could turn to a tricky mix of drizzle, freezing drizzle, and light snow in southeastern KELOLAND tomorrow morning. We would encourage you to stay tuned for updates on that part of the forecast. Expect an expansion of snow chances from west to east Wednesday night into Thursday. Again, Thursday represents the best chance of widespread and “plowable” snow.

The snow will add up over time, with much of this coming on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.

The pattern will remain active into the weekend. We can’t rule out more accumulating snow in parts of eastern KELOLAND on Saturday too.

Here are the details of the forecast.