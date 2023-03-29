SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It definitely does not feel like spring in South Dakota. Morning low temperatures broke records in the northeast today. This morning Aberdeen hit -14° and Sisseton hit -6°. Both records were set in 1969. Even with plenty of sunshine today we did not warm up much.

Tonight won’t be as cold. Overnight lows in the northeast will be in the single digits, with 20s in the southeast, central, and western parts of South Dakota.

The wind starts picking up tonight and the clouds start filling in.

Tomorrow will warm up nicely. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s for western and southern KELOLAND. Sioux Falls could reach into the 50s for the first time since November. The northeast will still be chilly with highs only in the 30s. We are watching an area of rain and thunderstorms move into southeast KELOLAND starting tomorrow evening.

Now that storm season is coming back it’s time to bring back the severe weather outlook. Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Brookings, and Yankton are at a marginal risk of severe weather. These storms could produce large hail and damaging winds. We do continue to monitor the storms on Friday as well. Iowa could even see tornadoes.

For Thursday into Friday morning, we could also see excessive rainfall out of these thunderstorms. Sioux Falls and Yankton and areas to the east could see rainfall rates as much as an inch an hour, so you may want to make sure your storm drains and culverts are open.

After the thunderstorms pass the highs will be in the 30s for KELOLAND. Winds will be strong from the north which will help keep temperatures lower. On Friday we could see a rain and snow mix or rain turning to snow.

This system could bring a few inches into KELOLAND but we are more concerned about the wind. For this storm on Friday, there is a Winter Storm Watch posted for central into northeastern KELOLAND. This snow will be wet and heavy, plus the strong winds will make blizzard-like conditions. Aberdeen, Watertown, and even Brookings could see significant icing with this storm.

The first couple days of April look to be quiet and start warming back up on Sunday and Monday. Monday in the west, and Tuesday for the rest, brings the following system of rain or snow. Tuesday has a chance to see significant snowfall totals, but it is still several days out. Of course, that snow comes with the wind. It is a fast-moving system so Wednesday looks to be quiet as well.