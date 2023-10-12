SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has active weather. There is widespread rain and strong wind across KELOLAND. A majority of KELOLAND has a Wind Advisory through tomorrow evening. There is fog that has started settling over the Black Hills and snow has started flying in the higher elevations.

As of 2 PM

The Black Hills are under a Winter Storm Warning through tomorrow morning. This does not include Rapid City. There is the possibility to see 6 to 12 inches of wet, heavy snow with the strong winds.

Just to our south in Nebraska, there is severe weather. A Tornado Watch has been posted until 7 PM. These strong storms can produce large hail, strong winds, and tornadoes. We will keep an eye on things as this system moves to the northeast.

For tonight we will keep the strong winds out of the northeast and widespread rain around. There is a Wind Advisory across KELOLAND through tomorrow evening. Low temperatures are going to drop to the 20s and 30s in western South Dakota, and low to mid 40s in eastern KELOLAND.

The same story plays tomorrow. Strong winds out of the north, in a Wind Advisory, and widespread rain will continue. High temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s. This system could bring a couple inches to KELOLAND, mainly south of Highway 14.

Things start quieting down on Saturday. Winds will stay from the north but calming down. A few rain showers will linger in eastern KELOLAND through Saturday morning. Temperatures will warm up just slightly with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

The heaviest snow will stay in the Black Hills. There is a pocket of snow in along the Nebraska border in the Rosebud Reservation. The Black Hills have the Winter Storm Warning through tomorrow morning.

Once the rain showers move out of eastern KELOLAND Saturday morning, we will have a quiet weekend. Temperatures will stay around 10° below normal for the weekend. We do have a slight warmup, to near normal temperatures, by the middle of the week. There is a chance of rain showers returning to KELOLAND by Wednesday.