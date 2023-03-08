More snow fell overnight across northern and eastern KELOLAND. This was the view from Watertown just after 7am.

You can see the snow and precipitation trends from the overnight. Roads remain slippery as a result.

The morning road report as of 7am continues to show the snow areas and slick spots. Expect more headlines for slick roads tomorrow as snow picks up across the region.

The map below shows the new Winter Weather Advisory for tomorrow. This covers much of KELOLAND.

Futurecast shows the trends of “light” snow in eastern KELOLAND, with still a chance of light mixed precipitation. However, the main story will be the new and steady snow that will develop in the Black Hills region tonight and expand eastward tomorrow. While this is not a major storm, it will produce snow covered roads and hazardous travel. Add in east winds at 15-30mph, and you will want to monitor the weather closely tomorrow.

Our snow forecast is generally 3-6″ across a large swath of KELOLAND through early Friday AM. More snow is on the way for Saturday morning in our eastern areas.

The next system to watch will arrive by Saturday morning, mainly in eastern KELOLAND. More accumulating snow is expected, especially in the area circled in yellow on the map below.

There will be stronger southeast winds tied to the snow chance as well.

Blowing snow could be an issue on Sunday as colder air pushes into KELOLAND. Northwest winds will gust over 40mph to end the weekend. We’ll have more on this story later today.

Temperatures will be staying below normal in our area for several more days.

While we expect a break in the snow early next week, we may see more moisture by the middle of the week as this active pattern continues.

Here are the details of the forecast.