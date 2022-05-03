Clouds have been decreasing and sunshine increasing – though not as fast as we would like. Temperatures have been held down by the cloud cover despite a southeasterly breeze. It is warmer than yesterday, though still much cooler than normal for early May.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies East River, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. A low pressure system in Wyoming will spread clouds into western and central South Dakota. Rapid City could have some nighttime showers (couple tenths of an inch) with a low around 40.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy as another storm system spreads through the central US and pushes clouds our way. There could be some showers (few tenths of an inch) in Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND. Thunderstorms will be possible along the lower Missouri River, though storms will be much more likely in Nebraska. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday will be cloudy, and Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could have a few tenths of an inch of rainfall. Highs will remain a few degrees below normal, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will break up in western South Dakota, where temperatures will climb into the low 60s.

Warmer air starts to return on Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near normal, in the low to mid 60s East River, to the upper 60s to around 70 in the west – where a few light showers will be possible.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with brisk winds that will also warm us up. We’re looking for the low 70s East River and the mid 70s to the west. There could be some showers or even thundershowers in northern and western South Dakota.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be partly cloudy, and some showers and thundershowers may fire up, though they look a little moisture starved. It will be breezy and warm, with high temperatures in the low 70s across KELOLAND

We’ll have a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures will remain mild, mostly in the 70s. It looks like it will remain mild for the first half of next week, though cooler air should filter back into the region for the second half of the week.