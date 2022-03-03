As expected, the band of very light snowfall came through eastern KELOLAND this morning. Amounts were minimal at best, under an inch. Western South Dakota had some dense fog that limited visibilities. Widespread cloud cover remains, though we’ve had some occasional breaks in the clouds that have been unable to warm us up very much. We’re a bit below normal temperatures-wise, with an easterly breeze that is also preventing us from warming up.

2 PM

Tonight will be cloudy, with an east or SE breeze. The cloud deck may be a little higher than what we’ve seen this afternoon, so we’re not expecting any precipitation. Lows will be in the 20s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy, with only a few breaks in the cloud cover. We’ll have an east or SE breeze, which may pool enough moisture to produce some drizzle late in the day. Temperatures will actually be above-normal despite the thick clouds, around 50 in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and the 40s north of I-90.

Late Friday night, or more probably early Saturday morning, we’ll feel the effects of a low pressure system that will slide through Nebraska and push precipitation our way. We’ve been saying that Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND are likely to get more rain than snow, and that is the case. We still have the possibility of thunderstorms in NW Iowa. One change is that the surge of warmer air with the incoming system means that we may get a rain snow mix in the eastern two thirds of KELOLAND, so it looks like a wet and sloppy snowfall. That will cut down a bit on projected snowfall totals.

With the rain preceding the snowfall, it now looks like snowfall Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning will be less. Latest projections are around 1” in Sioux Falls, 2-3” for Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to upper 30s on Saturday, and it will be breezy with a brisk northerly wind.

The wet wintry system will spin away on Sunday, and we may even get some breaks in the clouds Sunday afternoon. It will remain breezy, and temperatures will cool to the mid 20s to around 30 for Sunday highs.

It will be partly to mostly sunny for Monday through Wednesday to start next week, with near-normal temperatures that will be cooler where we have remaining snow cover. We’ll have chances of additional snowfall Wednesday and Thursday, though there are many fluctuations in timing of the next system and amounts do not look that great. Models continue to give us colder than normal temperatures for the second half of next week.