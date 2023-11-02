SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There has been very stubborn fog along the James River even as we head through the afternoon, otherwise skies are mostly clear. Winds are light out of the south which is helping warm things up slightly. It’s a cold afternoon in areas that have the fog with temperatures only in the 30s. Southwestern South Dakota is in the mid 50s to low 60s.

As of 2 PM

For tonight clouds will filter in. Winds will be light out of the west. Overnight lows will be in the 30s across KELOLAND. We could see a few light sprinkles in northeastern KELOLAND.

For your Friday, we will have light north winds. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures are going to be near normal, except in northeastern KELOLAND. Temperatures will range from the low 40s to the mid 50s. Western South Dakota, including Rapid City, could see a few light sprinkles.

For the first weekend of November, temperatures are going to be at or above normal. Saturday will start partly cloudy but clouds will thin out through the day. Winds will be light out of the west. Highs are going to be in the low 50s to low 60s. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back Saturday night.

Then on Sunday, we will have more cloud cover and could see sprinkles to light rain showers. Chances for light rain showers will continue on and off through the area through Tuesday. Temperatures will stay at or above normal through the 7 day forecast.