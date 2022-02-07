Good morning! A very mild day is ahead for much of KELOLAND by February standards. You can see the expanse of 50 and 60 degree weather across a large part of South Dakota later today. NW winds will increase tonight and tomorrow, but we still expect temperatures to soar into the 40s and 50s once again.

The extended forecast is still, overall, very mild across the region. We do see some cooling for Saturday, but that trend should quickly disappear as mild takes charge again next week.

Much above normal temperatures are still forecast across much of KELOLAND in the 6-10 day forecast.

No surprise, the chances of organized rain and snow are not high, although we do a couple of hits of snow Wednesday and again Friday in the Black Hills.

The forecast looks very mild today with highs in the 50s and lower 60s in western SD.

Increasing wind tonight will keep temperatures above normal with lows mainly in the 30s.

We should see more 40s and 50s tomorrow with gusty NW winds across much of KELOLAND.

The 7 day forecast looks very mild in most of the forecast. We’ll keep watching the cold front on Saturday, but the cold air will likely be temporary.