With high pressure still very much in control, we’ll be treated to a repeat performance of what we had on Saturday with just a few differences.

The one key difference: The second half of the weekend features a modest warm-up With that said, it won’t be anything too out of the ordinary. Highs climb well into the 70s East River with a few low 80s in our West River communities under mostly sunny skies.

Another cool night is on the way…especially East River. Under mostly clear skies, we’ll watch as lows fall into the 40s to the east and upper 40s/low 50s out west.

The first half of the week is mainly dry with high pressure holding serve for a little while longer. Highs on Monday will range from the upper 70s to mid/upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies depending on what side of the river you’re on.

As we go into the middle of the week, above average temperatures begin to take hold once more. 80s and a few low 90s are likely…especially by Wednesday and even Thursday.

Speaking of Thursday and the end of the work and school week, we’ll reintroduce the chance for some scattered showers as a slightly more active weather pattern attempts to set up shop.

Temperatures take a small step backward through the end of the week, though I don’t think it’ll be as cool as what we’ve seen recently.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and rainfall win out as a slightly more active weather pattern tries to set up shop.