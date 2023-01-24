Guess what? There’s fog in central and eastern KELOLAND.

Fog will slowly lift during the morning hours and we’ll have partly sunny skies. Highs will reach the 20s, 30s, and 40s with westerly winds of 5-15 mph.

With the passage of a front tonight and tomorrow, northwest winds will be stronger for tomorrow. This will also come with scattered flurries and light snow showers.

Temperatures will slowly rebound for Thursday and Friday, but much colder air will soon return.

Before the cold comes in, snow is looking likely in western, central, and southeast KELOLAND. Expect a lot of this to fall Friday night and Saturday morning. Northern South Dakota may skip out on the snow chances as the colder and drier air moves into the north sooner.

Once the colder air arrives, it’s expected to linger for at least a week. We’re talking afternoon highs in the single digits above and below zero. Overnight lows will easily fall to the teens and 20s below.