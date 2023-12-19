Though we were able to get a seasonable day in place East River, it simply could not last. The year without a December continues for a little while longer.

As of 2:30 pm CST Tuesday

We’ll remain dry with above average temperatures for the rest of the week as an upper-level ridge holds steady and keeps KELOLAND feeling and looking more like November rather than December.

All the while, any chance at any kind of moisture, be in rain or snow, stays away from the region and consistently misses to the south and east.

That may change, however, as we head toward Christmas Eve. Our ridge breaks down, and we’ll watch as two areas of low pressure make their move: One to our north and the other to the south. There’s a lot of moving parts to this portion of the forecast, including the timing and track of each low, but know that the potential is there for some activity. Right now, chances for snow are best West River, while areas to the south and east get more rain than anything else.

Keep an eye out for updates as we head through the next several days.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures are still favored as we head toward the end of 2023 and the start of the New Year.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: