SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon has seen temperatures above normal along with plenty of sunshine. The winds have stayed light throughout the day. Western South Dakota and southeastern KELOLAND have had a few clouds including rain or thunder showers this morning and early afternoon. We do expect the rain and thunder showers to become widespread this evening.

2 PM

There is a marginal risk, in green, with a slight risk, in yellow, in Nebraska if a thunderstorm gets started they could become severe. The main risks would be hail and strong winds.

For tonight we will watch rain and thunderstorms become widespread. Overnight lows will be mild, dropping to the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds will stay relatively light through the overnight hours. Tonight’s rain showers we could see a couple tenths of an inch of rain.

Saturday brings the better chance to see rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be slightly above normal in southern KELOLAND, and slightly below normal in northern KELOLAND. Northeastern KELOLAND will be breezy for the first half of the weekend.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with another chance for afternoon rain and thunder showers. Winds will be light from the north and west. Eastern and southern KELOLAND could see up to half an inch of rain. North central KELOLAND could see around an inch of rain through Sunday night.

With the rain chances every day in the 7 day forecast, we will watch rain totals. Through next weekend, eastern KELOLAND could see upwards of an inch and a half of rain. Central and western South Dakota could see upwards of two and a half inches of rain. High temperatures will remain above normal in the 70s. The winds pick up Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will remain above normal through next weekend.