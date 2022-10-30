While we’ve seen a few bits of cloud cover at times, it has still be a fantastic day to get outside. This trend is going to stick around for a little while longer, so enjoy it if you can.

Clear skies hold steady as we go into the night. With calm winds in place as well, temperatures will fall into the 30s in many locations. A few low 40s are possible on the high end and 20s on the low end, but they’ll be the exception to the overall seasonable rule.

Halloween is shaping up to be a treat across KELOLAND. Sunny skies and a calm breeze will set the stage for excellent trick or treating weather. Highs climb well into the 60s to the low 70s.

Evening temperatures, for what its worth, should hold in the 60s with some 50s later on. We’ll have a nice light breeze to go along with it.

The month of November starts on Tuesday, and it’ll be a fantastic start for everyone. With sunshine and breezy conditions, highs will climb into the 70s.

In fact, Wednesday may also be a warm day throughout KELOLAND…but cloud cover will begin to make its move. Regardless, it’ll be another day with unseasonably warm weather across the region.

Some moisture is on the way for Thursday mainly in the form of rain by day. Out west and in northeastern KELOLAND, however, we may see some mixing occur with cold air rushing into the picture.

Rain showers are possible on Friday in southeastern KELOLAND, as drier weather comes in from the west to close the work week.

Our next system will lurk to the southeast on Saturday. We may see some rain showers later on Saturday into Saturday evening, but there’s a good amount of spread on where this moisture sets up shop. The European model pushes moisture further northwest, while the American model keeps us dry.

Keep an eye out for updates on your weekend outlook.