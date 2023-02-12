Patchy fog to greet some; otherwise, sunny and warm this afternoon.

Highs will reach the 30s, 40s, and 50s today with light westerly winds.

The warmth will continue into tomorrow with mild 60s in western and (parts of ) central South Dakota. We’ll have 30s and 40s for highs in eastern KELOLAND. But, it will soon change.

A storm system will bring increasing chances for rain on Tuesday (Valentine’s Day) in eastern KELOLAND. As it rains in the east, snow will be possible in western South Dakota. We’ll eventually have a switch to snow in eastern KELOLAND Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

The heaviest of the snow will be in western South Dakota as well as northeast to south central KELOLAND. Amounts of 2-4” will be common with the heaviest bands of snow. Stay tuned to the changing weather conditions and forecast over the next couple of days.