Some light snow showers will linger into part of the morning along with some cloud cover. Once this clears the region, we get in on a pretty good start to the weekend.

As of 7 am CST Saturday

Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll see temperatures rise into the 30s East River and 40s out west. Winds will also be rather calm by day, but that won’t be the case for much longer.

Cloud cover increases as we head into the night, and we may also see some snow showers out in western parts of KELOLAND. Winds will also begin to pick up a bit as low pressure to the west begins to make its move.

Overnight lows fall into the upper teens to the northeast, with low to mid 20s elsewhere.

A winter storm watch remains in effect from late Saturday night until Monday morning as we watch the potential for several inches of accumulating snowfall…especially near and north of US Highway 212 and Highway 12.

Low pressure and an associated warm front will help usher in the chance for snow toward the SD/ND border, which will linger into the night and morning hours on Monday.

Further south and east, we’ll more likely see a rain/snow mix with temperatures climbing above freezing.

Highs range from the low 30s to the northeast to the upper 30s/low 40s in the southeast. Out west, we’ll see mid 30s to the northwest and 40s in the west and southwest.

Snow showers will likely linger to the north on Monday, while the rest of the region gets in on a breezy but mainly quiet day.

By the second half of the week, we’ll watch the potential for snow come back. This time, it’ll be for just about everyone. Keep an eye out for updates on the late-week outlook, as we’ll have below average temperatures and a good amount of moisture to potentially work with.

Odds for below average temperature are favored as we head into the middle of March.