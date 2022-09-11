Another day, another round of sunshine and seasonable temperatures across KELOLAND thanks to high pressure.

We’ll stay pretty quiet for the rest of the evening and into the night, but this will be the last truly cool night for a little while.

All the same, another cool night is on the way…especially East River. Under mostly clear skies, we’ll watch as lows fall into the 40s to the east and upper 40s/low 50s out west.

The new work and school week gets off to a very nice start, but warmer temperatures are on the way back into the region…at least out west.

Highs on Monday will range from the upper 70s to mid/upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies depending on what side of the river you’re on.

More warmth builds into the region on Tuesday, especially south of I-90, with sunshine holding steady for a little while longer. High pressure will begin to loosen its grip on the region just a little bit, which is the beginning of a change that takes over later this week.

As we go into the middle of the week, above average temperatures truly take hold once more. 80s and a few low 90s are likely…especially by Wednesday and even Thursday.

Speaking of Thursday and the end of the work and school week, we’ll reintroduce the chance for some scattered showers as a slightly more active weather pattern attempts to set up shop.

Temperatures take a small step backward through the end of the week, though I don’t think it’ll be as cool as what we’ve seen recently.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and rainfall win out.