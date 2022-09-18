The final weekend of summer will feel like it in some areas, though it won’t be too warm…not yet, at least.

Scattered showers will linger through the morning and early afternoon, especially in central and eastern KELOLAND. Beyond that, much of the day is seasonably mild and decent.

We’ll also have to deal with patchy fog at times in the morning East River.

Highs range in the 70s to low 80s across the region.

We’ll clear out tonight as high pressure takes over once more. It won’t be too cool, but I think saying that it’ll be seasonably is pretty appropriate.

Lows fall into the low to mid 50s in many areas with a light breeze. Some upper 50s/low 60s are possible further west.

The new work and school week gets off to a quiet start, with warmer temperatures coming into the picture. We’ll see highs well into the 80s to the east and low 90s West River.

Tuesday will be another warm if not hot day…but it may be the last one like that for a little bit. Highs once again range in the 80s to near 90 but not for everyone. Out west, temperatures may struggle to escape the 70s with change on the way.

Cooler temperatures arrive for the final day of summer on Wednesday along with chances for more rain showers. We’ll keep the rain chance in place through the end of the week before drying out next weekend.

In terms of temperatures, it’s certainly going to feel like fall as we go through the end of the week and even toward the weekend. Near to below average temperatures are in the forecast.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, odds for near to above average temperatures and below average rainfall win out.