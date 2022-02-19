While the extended forecast starts off on a generally quiet note, this won’t last much beyond the weekend.

With that said, however, Saturday features a step backward on the thermometer…especially for East River locations. To the west, it’s a different story with warmer temperatures holding steady.

Despite a bit of a breeze, we’ll enjoy 30s and 40s to the east with 50s to near 60 degrees to the west.

A mild night is on the way with lows in the 20s and 30s across much of KELOLAND. We’ll stay quiet with partly to mostly clear skies, but it’ll still be decently breezy…especially to the east.

Sunday is when things start to come off the rails. A cold front will move southward through the area during this time. To the south of this boundary, we’ll get one more warm day with highs in the 50s. We’ll see 40s to the north, but temperatures will go into a free fall soon after.

Moisture begins to move into the area to the north and west, and it will start as rain with warmer weather in place. As temperatures fall, however, this will switch to snow overnight into Monday.

Winter storm watches are in place for western and northwestern portions of KELOLAND.

The best chance to see accumulation totals of six or more inches of snow remains north of highway 14 to the SD/ND border. Further south, we could still see 2-6″ of snow through Tuesday.

Snow totals are going to be heavily dependent on where this low tracks, so these numbers are very much subject to change. Regardless, we’re looking at the best chance we’ve seen for accumulating snow across KELOLAND in a good while. Keep an eye out for updates.

Very cold weather moves in for much of the upcoming work and school week, with highs by midweek struggling to get out of the single digits above zero at times.

Temperatures attempt to rebound to some extent by next weekend.