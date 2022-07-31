Saturday was a transition day from seasonable conditions across portions of the region to a big push of heat that will remind us that the dog days of summer are far from over.

Though we may see a few showers in the morning, much of the day will be mainly dry and very hot. Heat-related headlines will be a possibility with heat indices approaching 100 degrees a times.

Skies remain mainly clear as we go into the night, but that won’t do too much to allow temperatures to fall too far down the thermometer. We’ll see overnight lows bottom out in the 60s in many areas, with a few 50s to the northeast.

Temperatures take a small step backward on Monday, but this step back is deceptive. We’ll see highs in the upper 80s/low 90s East River with mid/upper 90s out west and even a few glimpses at the low triple digits.

Dangerous heat makes the first of at least two appearances on Tuesday. Widespread triple digit highs are possible, with heat indices surging well above that. Heat-related headlines are anticipated at this point, so please be careful if you must be out and about on Tuesday.

Much of the remaining work week will be rather hot at times. Of the last three days of the work week, Thursday and Friday hold the best chance to get near and above 100 degrees yet again.

Please know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and know what to do if you or someone else is experiencing symptoms of either illness.

All the while, rain chances are going to be few and far-between at best beyond a small midweek chance and another opportunity on Saturday.