A Halloween ‘Chill’; Cold Start To November – Storm Center Update Sunday AM October 31

We’ll have a lot of sunshine in KELOLAND for Halloween.



But it will be a cool afternoon with highs in the 40s. By the time the kids get around to trick or treating, expect a “chill” in the air with many experiencing temperatures in the 30s. Winds will continue form the northwest today and average 10-20 mph.



That chill will continue through the overnight as lows fall to the 20s.

The cool conditions will last for the first of November (tomorrow) as highs remain in the 40s, 30s in western KELOLAND.

The dry skies and cool (or cold) air will continue into the first week of November. Keep in mind, we start November with average highs in the low to middle 50s in eastern KELOLAND.