It’s been quite a day across KELOLAND, with a little bit of everything being observed. From large hail to 80-90 mph gusts and even a pair of tornado warnings…it’s been quite an active day.

Today’s run of severe weather will continue to push eastward, but we are not completely done with the chance for storms yet.

A few more are possible as we head into the night…especially in central and western KELOLAND.

Overnight lows fall into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms comes along on Wednesday, with a “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather across KELOLAND in place. Wind and hail will be the main concerns.

Highs take a small step backward into the mid to upper 80s across much of the region.

Thursday also features a chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few of these may also be strong to severe with the passage of another impulse.

We’ll see highs hold in the 80s in many areas.

Through the end of the week and into next weekend, near to above average temperatures are expected to win out…so get used to hearing about highs on either side of and even above 90 degrees.

We’ll also have a few spotty shower and storm chances along the way, but I think we’ll remain more dry than wet.