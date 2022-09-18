Despite some fog and lingering morning showers, much of the afternoon has been pretty pleasant across the region.

We’ll clear out tonight as high pressure takes over once more. It won’t be too cool, but I think saying that it’ll be seasonably is pretty appropriate.

Lows fall into the low to mid 50s with a light breeze through much of the region. A few upper 50s/low 60s are possible.

The new work and school week gets off to a quiet start, with warmer temperatures coming into the picture. We’ll see highs well into the 80s to the east and low 90s West River under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be another warm if not hot day…but it may be the last one like that for a little bit. Highs once again range in the 80s to near 90 but not for everyone. Out west, temperatures may struggle to escape the 70s with change on the way.

Cooler temperatures arrive for the final day of summer on Wednesday along with chances for more rain showers the further south you go. Daytime highs may not escape the 60s in many areas.

While Thursday may end up being mainly dry, we’ll bring the chance for rain back on Friday…especially East River.

In terms of temperatures, it’s certainly going to feel like fall as we go through the end of the week and even toward the weekend. Near to below average temperatures are in the forecast through at least Friday.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, odds for near to above average temperatures and below average rainfall win out.