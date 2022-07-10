Beyond some scattered early showers and the occasional storm, much of the day has been quiet…but it’s also been rather hot and humid to the southeast.

Later this evening and into the night, we’ll have to watch for the potential to see some thunderstorm development. A widespread “Marginal Risk” is in place for much of the region, with a “Slight Risk” toward Rapid City and the Black Hills region. Wind and hail are the main concerns, but there’s always that non-zero risk for an isolated tornado.

Overnight lows fall into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Shower and thunderstorm chances linger into the first half of the day on Monday, though the severe threat will be much lower by this point. The best chance to see something will be further south and east. Still, you’ll want to consider this as you start your day.

Highs on Monday step backward into the 80s across the region. It’ll be a bit windy at times as well.

The midweek outlook remains pretty quiet with high pressure building into the area. Temperatures start in the 80s on Tuesday with a nice breeze and lower humidity levels as well.

Wednesday is also looking good, but a warm-up will begin to take hold with a large ridge of high pressure building back into the region.

As we hit the end of the work week, a good amount of heat will move back into the area. We may also see a few more showers and storms come along.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for above average temperatures win out as we go deeper into the dog days of summer.