A Chilly Treat for Halloween; November Starts off Below Average – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, October 30

With the passage of today’s weak cold front, the door will be swung wide open for a big change that takes us into the start of November.

Despite high pressure making its move, we’ll remain a bit breezy as we head into the night…but we’ll also remain mainly dry. Perhaps a flurry or two may come along to the west, but that’ll be about it for activity. Lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Halloween should end up being more of a treat than a trick under partly to mostly sunny skies…especially to the east. To the west, however, we may see a few flurries at times in the morning. All the while, breezy conditions will remain in place, so plan accordingly.

Highs hold mainly in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

A reinforcing shot of cold air will come into the region as we kick off the month of November. Despite a good amount of sunshine, highs for the first day of the month will struggle to get above the mid 40s in many locations.

Conditions remain dry through Tuesday before another weak system approaches by midweek.

We may see a few flurries in eastern KELOLAND on Wednesday as another weak disturbance moves into the area. Otherwise, chilly air remains in place with highs continuing to struggle to get out of the low 40s.

Dry and seasonably chilly weather sticks around through the end of the week, with near average conditions returning by the first weekend of the month. Beyond the 7 day forecast, near to above average conditions stick around as we also stay mainly dry.