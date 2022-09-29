SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — It has been another windy day across KELOLAND. That wind will stick around for the next couple of days. Temperatures today are in the 70s and 80s across KELOLAND, with a few locations near 90° possible. The cooler temperatures are along the I-29 corridor and the warmer temperatures across central and western South Dakota. Clear skies and a strong southerly wind will help us stay dry and unseasonably warm.

2 PM

Wind gusts near or above 30 MPH are possible throughout the day in eastern KELOLAND. With the very limited precipitation we have received through the month of September along with stronger winds and warm temperatures we are in very high fire danger in much of KELOLAND. The latest drought monitor shows very slight improvement across western South Dakota and worsen conditions in eastern KELOLAND.

It will be a mild night across KELOLAND. Overnight lows only falling to the mid 50s for most of the region. That strong southerly breeze will linger into the overnight hours along with partly cloudy skies will help the warmer temperatures stay in the area.

Our Friday in KELOLAND will be another unseasonably warm day. Highs will reach into the mid 70s across eastern KELOLAND and mid 80s in central South Dakota. The brisk southerly breeze will remain into the afternoon on Friday in eastern and central KELOLAND. A chance of scattered showers will be possible in western KELOLAND including Rapid City.

The next chance at moisture comes as early as Sunday in parts of central and northeast KELOLAND. Monday and Tuesday are better chances in eastern and central KELOLAND. Rapid City and western South Dakota have chances of rain starting tomorrow and better chances on Saturday and into the first half of next week. Much more seasonable temperatures coming for the first week of October. Temperatures will range from near 80° to start the 7 day forecast to near the mid 60s by the middle of next week.