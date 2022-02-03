The center of the arctic air mass came through the Midwest this morning. Sioux Falls got down to -8, Aberdeen -11, and Watertown -17. Those are warm compared to the record -42 low in International Falls, Minnesota.

Today we’ve had abundant sunshine, but we’ve been unable to warm very much in eastern KELOLAND where temperatures are in the upper single digits in the NE to the teens in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. It is warmer in western South Dakota, in the 20s to low 30s.

Tonight won’t be nearly as cold. A light southerly breeze will work with partly cloudy skies with low temperatures for most of us a few degrees above zero. Only the NE corner of South Dakota should drop below zero.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny East River, with a northwest breeze and highs in the teens. Western South Dakota will have partly cloudy skies, with highs in the 20s to mid 30s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy and much, much warmer. We expect upper 40s across KELOLAND to around 50 as warmer air returns to the region.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and not-as-warm, though still above average in the 20s in the north and 30s to 40s in southern KELOLAND. We’ll include a few morning flurries or sprinkles as the cooler air comes in, but there will be no accumulations.

Exceptionally warm, dry weather looks to continue through the first half of next week. We’re looking at 40s to around 50 for highs. It could be a little breezy on Tuesday, but things should remain dry except for a few sprinkles West River on Wednesday.

We’ve added a few flurries to the forecast next Thursday, as cooler air start to return, but there’s just no sign of significant snowfall next week. Temperatures do look like they’ll be a bit cooler through Valentines’ Day.