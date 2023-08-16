It’s shaping up to be a hotter day across KELOLAND. The morning sky in Aberdeen has been especially pretty early today ahead of the 90 degree weather.

Our Futurecast update shows all the 90s in the forecast today. The front will impact the hourly numbers in the north a little faster, with falling temperatures in the late afternoon in Aberdeen. Also, a couple of thunderstorms may develop along the front across portions of central and southern Minnesota by early this evening. Most of KELOLAND will remain dry, however.

The core of the heat will move into KELOLAND starting this weekend and lasting much of next week. Highs in the 90s and 100s at times are very likely.

Here’s a look at the heat index forecast the next few days. The real heat will begin on Saturday and last into the middle of next week. Some of those numbers are about as bad as we’ve seen all summer, so plan for the heatwave coming our way.

You can see the deeper tropical moisture across KELOLAND on Sunday and Monday, which links well with the very high heat index values we are forecasting. The depth of humidity may decrease beyond Tuesday, but the heat and humidity combo will still be a major story at least through the middle of next week.

With all the heat in the forecast, it will be hard to produce widespread rain in the extended outlook.

Here are the details of the forecast.