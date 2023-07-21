We have a nice start to the day in progress across much of KELOLAND. Temperatures will top out in the 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Highs yesterday stayed in the upper 70s to lower 80s, below average for this time of the year. That story is about to change.

A few clouds have been drifting through the region, but the pattern remains quiet for now.

Futurecast shows slightly warmer temperatures today in to the 80s. Rain chances look to stay low today, although a 20% chance of rain will develop for far southeast KELOLAND late tonight. We’ll maintain a 20 percent chance of rain for Sioux Falls tomorrow, but the rain looks to be widely scattered at best.

Dew points will be increasing over the coming days, a big factor considering the hot temperatures that are forecast in our area. Dew points in the 70s are considered tropical.

As you would expect, heat index values will be much higher as well. We’ll likely see a few 100s on the “feels-like” temperature map by the middle of the week.

It is worth noting that the European model is hinting at some nocturnal storm chances across parts of the plains next week. These scenarios are difficult to pinpoint days in advance, but if we stay closer edge of the heat dome, we may be able to see a rain chance in the extended forecast. We’ll watch the pattern for now.

Here are the details of the forecast.