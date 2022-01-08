50/50 Split This Weekend; Generally Mild After Monday – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, January 8

While there isn’t much in the way of moisture on the way this weekend, we’ll have a 50/50 split in another regard.

A potent cold front will make its move as we go through the morning and into the afternoon. To the north and west, high temperatures peak early and gradually fall through the afternoon. Further south and east, we’ll squeeze in a mild day ahead of the front’s passage with highs in the 30s and 40s.

All the while, it’ll be rather windy at times across the region.

Overnight lows plunge into the single digits above and below zero East River, while West River locations may be able to stay in the low to mid teens. All the while, we’ll gradually get rid of Saturday’s cloud cover and get ready for a brighter second half.

Sunday features more sunshine across KELOLAND, but it’s also going to feature noticeably chillier temperatures…especially East River. It won’t be as cold as last Wednesday or Thursday, but we’ll still see highs in the teens and low 20s to the east. Out west, milder air will already be reloading and making its move.

One more chilly day is on tap for East River locations on Monday before southerly flow and a ridge of high pressure take over from there.

Much of the work and school week beyond Monday is rather mild by January standards, and it also remains dry through at least Thursday.

By the end of the week and into next Saturday, we may have to watch a small chance for some snow showers come into the picture. Otherwise, we remain mainly dry.