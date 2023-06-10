If you have any outdoor plans today, you’ll want to keep an eye on the skies…especially near and south of I-90.

We’ll contend with rain in portions of the region this morning, especially to the west and northwest. Redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms is expected later in the afternoon and into the evening. While the severe threat is low, please keep an eye out for any storm, as it may still produce lightning, heavy rain, and even some small hail.

Have your StormTracker app ready to go and have indoor back-up plans ready to go.

Highs range in the mid to upper 70s East River with 60s and low 70s out west.

Some early showers and storms are possible near and south of I-90, but a gradual reduction of activity is expected. We’ll dry out and gradually clear out as we head into the night.

Lows fall into the low 50s in many locations, with some 40s toward the Black Hills.

Plenty of sunshine is on the way for the second half of the weekend. It’ll be a bit breezy at times, so you’ll want to consider this as you head out and about. It’s also going to be cooler, with highs firmly in the 70s across the region. Some 60s for highs are possible out west.

We’ll start the new work week on a quiet and seasonable note with quiet conditions and temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.

Dry weather holds steady through the middle of the week, but we do start to bring in chances for rain later in the week. It’ll start out west at first…then migrate eastward as we head into the end of the week and toward Father’s Day weekend.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average moisture are favored…which is good news as severe drought conditions move into SE KELOLAND.