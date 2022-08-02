Intense heat will be the big weather story today across much of KELOLAND. A heat advisory has been posted for much of eastern KELOLAND shaded in orange. The feels-like temperature will be above 100.

The hot weather is also contributing to fire danger. You can see the smoke on doppler radar from the Fish Wildfire in the Black Hills on the Wyoming side of the border south of Sundance.

The hourly temperature forecast looks hottest today in central KELOLAND. After the heat of the day, a few high-based showers and t-showers may develop this evening and overnight. The weather does look cooler tomorrow with highs mainly in the 80s in the northeast and 90s south and west.

The best “chance” of rain will be Saturday as a cold front moves in from the north and runs into some humidity ahead of it. We’ll continue to watch this activity for some much-needed moisture.

Temperatures may cool this weekend, but the average temperature will remain above normal in next week’s forecast.