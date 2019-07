For generations, area farmers have taken pride in working the land and creating a business to one day pass down to their children. With tough economic times and bad weather, some men and women are facing the reality that the family farm may die with them. A local attorney says he's seeing more farmers file for bankruptcy than a typical year. Chapter 12 bankruptcy is a relatively new addition to bankruptcy laws. It allows family farmers to restructure their finances and avoid liquidation or foreclosure.

Sometimes it takes quick and steady fingers to make a piece of equipment work.