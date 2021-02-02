Foggy conditions will continue in KELOLAND

Another day in KELOLAND, another day with thick fog in central and eastern KELOLAND. Just like the past couple of days Dense Fog Advisories covered parts of KELOLAND.

While the fog did give way to a pretty landscape as frost formed on trees, it slowed the morning commute down for many. You can thank the deep snow cover to our south as well as our southerly winds.

This graphic shows the deep snowpack to our south.

Notice how it compares to the 2-4 inches that are down in eastern KELOLAND. Southerly winds usually bring in warmer temperatures with higher moisture content, this is helping lead to fog formation.

As the warm, moist air moves over the colder surface which is covered with snow, it cools. That cool air eventually becomes saturated with moisture. Which, in turn, gives us fog.

For us to return to sunshine, we’ll need a change in the wind direction. That will happen as colder air eventually moves into the upper plains later this week. But those northerly winds will bring in the coldest air of the season to KELOLAND as highs fall to the single digits this weekend.