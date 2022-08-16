SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thick fog greeted many in eastern, southeast and western South Dakota Tuesday morning.

It was enough for visibilities to drop to zero at times earlier during the morning and the fog lingered as the sun got higher in the sky. Not only did we get fog in Sioux Falls, but Harrisburg had it as well as Rapid City.

Anytime we get thick fog in August, I’m reminded of the old folklore of 90 days after thick fog expect snow to fly.

Fog in downtown Sioux Falls

If you do the math, 90 days out from August 16 is November 14; that’s a Monday. Mid-November seems about right for snow in KELOLAND.

Something else that’s in favor of a snowstorm in mid-November: the South Dakota State Football Championship is set for November 10-12.

The nice thing about a forecast is it puts us in a wait and see mode. So let’s enjoy the rest of summer and wait and see what happens come mid-November.