Flood warning along the James River lifted

It’s been so dry lately, that a flood warning along the James River has finally been lifted. It takes us into Brown County near Stratford.

Here’s a close up view of Stratford and the James River.

Notice how the river is north and northwest of Stratford. This is the last spot where the flood warning was finally lifted.

It goes back to when it was originally issued, 546 days ago. That’s April 3 of 2019.

This graph shows the timeline of the flooding near Stratford.

Notice the sharp incline at the beginning of April when the flooding first started. This was mainly due to snowmelt as the area had over two feet of snow on the ground during the first half of March.

As the snow melted, the river filled. The two feet of new snow April 10th didn’t help either.

After that we went into our wet pattern for 2019 and didn’t get out of it until this past summer.

Keep in mind the James River is one of the flattest and windiest rivers. In fact, there are points that flow backwards when it experiences strong runoff due to heavy rains.

