Flood levels on area rivers – Friday PM September 13

Due to recent inundating rains in recent days, river levels are running at unprecedented levels for the month of September.

The Big Sioux River is running at a moderate flood stage at North Cliff. The forecast calls for a crest this weekend another foot and a half above current levels.

To the north, the Big Sioux is well out of its banks – in fact at a record level at Dell Rapids. The forecast is for the river to remain about at the same level through the weekend and into next week before slowly easing.

All of the water will continue to move south. Northwest Iowa will be on the receiving end. At Rock Valley, Iowa, the Rock River is currently within its banks, but is expected to rise to a moderate flood stage this weekend.

Very heavy rainfall west and north of Sioux Falls has caused the Vermillion River to rise a half-foot above record levels, and is forecast to remain at a major flood stage into Sunday.

The James River is just shy of its record level. The forecast is for the river to slowly recede next week, although remaining at a major flood level through midweek.

Downstream in Scotland the Jim is also at an all time record, and may even rise a few more inches this weekend before slowly receding next week. The forecast keeps the James River at Scotland at a major flood stage through next week.