First week of July shaping up to be hot and humid

The first month of the summer season was a tale of two halves, especially when you look at the thermometer.

The first of the month marked the beginning of meteorological summer, the hottest three months of the year on average. June certainly got off to a fast start, with hot and dry conditions blanketing much of KELOLAND.

This was certainly the case in Sioux Falls, where the average high temperature through the first 17 days of the month was around 88…about 11 degrees above average. By the 18th, however, the script flipped to a more “typical” pattern. In fact, we haven’t hit 90 degrees since that hot start ended. This setup was not exclusive to Sioux Falls. Mitchell, Aberdeen, and Pierre had similar average temperature spreads, with a three to six degree difference between the two times. Rapid City was the exception to the rule, ending up slightly warmer through the second half of the month, but just barely.

As we go into the month of July, we’ll hit what’s called the Dog Days of Summer…those hazy, hot, and humid days that run through the beginning of August. This is also our hottest stretch of the summer season on average.

If you’re hoping that we get a break as we go into the new month, I have some bad news. The first week of July is shaping up to be rather hot and humid.