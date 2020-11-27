First week of December looking warmer than average

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The warmer than average air might be giving us clues as to what to expect for the rest of winter. Meteorologist Scot Mundt explains.

A lot can be said about the first week of December, but when you look at the weather side of things, it sometimes is a telling sign of the upcoming winter.

We’ve been coasting through much of November with warmer than average temperatures and by the looks of the forecast, that trend will continue into December.

But, we’ve seen other Decembers when the cold air comes in and it’s a quick welcome to winter! Here’s what I mean, I looked back since 1990 at the temperatures in Sioux Falls for the first week of December. Of those 30 years, 15 came back with an average high below the climate average of 32 degrees.

Of those 15 years, I checked the snowfall and found 11 of those 15 years had snowfall above the climate average of 44 inches. But, as I mentioned before it looks like the first week of December will be warmer than average.

If we are to get to my seasonal forecast of above average snowfall, we’ll need to buck that trend this year.