SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer heat is going into overdrive as we cruise into the last few days of July. That means it’s time to pay attention to the heat index the next 48 to 72 hours.

Just like we closely follow the wind chill factor in the winter, likewise, it’s good to track the heat index in the late summer. The “feels-like” temperature calculates the effect for both heat and humidity on the ability of a person’s body to cool. There is no question we’ve had plenty of hot days this summer, but the dew point numbers are among some of the highest of the summer so far, into the tropical 70s at times.

You can see the heat index forecast tomorrow is well into the 90s. Winds are forecast to be light during the afternoon, which will not help. Thursday could easily be close to 100 again in southeastern KELOLAND. While storm chances in the evening and overnight may bring some short-term relief, Friday could be another scorcher in the southeast.

If you must be working out in the heat, stay well hydrated and take a break to cool down. We are hopeful this heat wave will break by the weekend.