SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday marks the official start of meteorological winter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Trying to gain an edge on a seasonal forecast is always intriguing to me. Whether it’s looking at global patterns or even weather folklore. This first day of winter has me looking ahead to what the winter may hold, from a folklore point of view.

This time around I’m looking at the weather for the first day of the season and checking to see how that correlates to a seasonal forecast.

The theory suggests the weather on the solstice or equinox dictates what that season will hold. For instance, if the first day of spring was cooler than average, then expect cooler than average temps for the season.

Here’s what I found. The first day of spring was cooler than average and dry.

The spring season that followed started below average but slowly warmed. Overall, Sioux Falls was slightly below average for temps and very dry.

The first day of summer was above average and dry. The summer was well above average for temps and very dry.

The first day of fall was also above average but with a tenth of an inch of rain. The fall ended up warm and dry, so while the temperature forecast worked out the precip did not.

This time around, the first day of winter was warm and dry. We’ll see if this means the winter will be that way.

But give it a couple of days and we’ll have a storm system bring a lot of moisture to KELOLAND in the form of rain and snow.

In fact, next week’s storm system will give some in KELOLAND half of their climate average when it comes to total winter precipitation. A lot of that, if not all of that will fall in the form of rain in the east.