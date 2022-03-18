SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend will be the first official day of spring.

It feels like spring got off to an early start in many areas. But the official start to the season comes around on Sunday…and what a start it’s shaping up to be.

We’ve been enjoying some pretty nice previews of what’s to come over the last several days with highs mainly in the 50s and 60s across KELOLAND. If you like that, then you’ll love what’s on the way as we head into the weekend…specifically Sunday, which marks the first day of spring.

The southerly flow aloft will transfer a good amount of warmth our way, setting the stage for a fantastic start to the new season. In fact, we could be talking about 70s in portions of KELOLAND.

But is that going into the record-setting territory? Let’s take a look.

Though the first day of spring can fluctuate between the 19th and 21st of March, we’ll use March 20th as our benchmark since that is our most frequent first day of spring.

With that said, we could see some records get challenged on the 20th. Many of our current records are in the 70s across KELOLAND, though areas like Rapid City should see their records remain further out of reach as they toe the line of 80 degrees.

For what it’s worth, we won’t be setting any records for the warmest first day of spring in Sioux Falls.

Digging through the archives, the warmest start the spring season I could find was way back in 1910 on March 21st. The temperature that day: 83 degrees.