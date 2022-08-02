SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hot and dry conditions will keep our fire danger high across KELOLAND.

Take a look across the landscape and you can see the dangerously high dry fire danger with plenty of brown ground.

When fires do start, we’re able to follow hot spots through our graphics system, such as this fire in southeast Wyoming.

Bringing in the radar’s reflectivity, you can easily see the smoke — the plume.

With the heat and dry conditions keep this safety advice in mind. Never leave campfires unattended, adhere to burn bans and warnings, properly discard and extinguish cigarettes, keep off dry vegetation, and obey local officials.

Strong wind and low humidity are the culprits when it comes to days of high fire danger. Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll have more days like that as we go through this coming weekend.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to quench our thirst with scattered rain chances over the next several days.

