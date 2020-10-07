Fire chances are a growing concern in KELOLAND

As the dry and above-average temperature weather continues across KELOLAND, the fire danger continues to be high.

We keep repeating ourselves, as it was another dry and warm day in KELOLAND. The wind didn’t help either, as strong winds blew again. All these factors continue to keep the fire danger high as red flag warnings were in effect for much of central and eastern KELOLAND.

This map shows hot spots in KELOLAND over the past 24 hours. While they’re hard to see, I circled a couple of areas.

This next map shows hot spots over the past week.

Which includes more spots in southeast and western South Dakota.

Be careful as we go over the next several days. High fire danger will come and go as the wind picks up again later in the week and for the weekend. Above-average temperatures will remain through the weekend.

We are continuing to follow a change in the pattern for next week. It includes cooler weather and even a chance to quench our thirst for rain.