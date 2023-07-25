HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Lightening sparked a fire in the central section of Wind Cave National Park Tuesday.

According to the National Park Service, the fire was reported at 1:54 p.m. (MST). Fire crews were immediately dispatched to the area to begin suppression. The fire reached one and a half acres before being under control at around 5:00 p.m. The crews have since been released and park personnel are continuing to monitor the area.

Visitors are urged to be carful with outdoor activities as the fire danger increases with our extreme heat.